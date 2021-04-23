FG to enhance security in Pandam Game Reserve

Federal Government is to enhance at Pandam Reserve in Qu’an’pan Local Government of Plateau, following activities of criminals in area.

Chief Executive Officer of National Park Service, Dr Ibrahim Goni, disclosed this to . Simon Lalong during a visit at Plateau Lodge in Abuja.

He said the visit was to brief . Lalong on the approval President Buhari for the takeover of the park the Federal Government.

He said when the take of the reserve is completed, the of the Park would be enhanced with technology and more personnel.

He said more infrastructure would be provided at the park to boost its tourism potentials, saying Plateau people would benefit from its economic opportunities especially its host community.

Responding, Lalong thanked the President for Pandam Game Reserve among the 10 recently granted approvals, out of the more than 100 applications from various States.

He said the update the National Park Boss would douse tension of some Plateau people, who feared of an end to the development of the park.

He assured Plateau people that the Federal government intervention would make the Park more viable, safe and secure, saying it would be rid of being a hideout for criminals.

He urged the Goni and his team to visit Plateau for further interface with key stakeholders the smooth takeover of the Park. (NAN)

