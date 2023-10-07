FG to enhance quality of tertiary education through strategic policies

By Uche Bibilari

President Bola Tinubu says his administration remains committed to enhance quality education through providing strategic policies in the sector.

Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Mr Zephaniah Jisalo, said this at the 27th Convocation of the University of Abuja on Saturday.

He said that one of the key strategies of the ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda is financial autonomy for tertiary institutions which will encourage universities to source funds through grants and corporate sponsorships.

According to him, this will help to promote sustainability for universities and remove dependency on the government.

Tinubu said that his administration is resolute to reform the education sector.

He said government would continue to deploy meaningful resources through regular and special interventions.

Tinubu said the administration would ensure that the nation’s universities and other tertiary institutions are adequately funded to meet the collective aspirations even in the face of dwindling national income.

On the issue of strike, the president said that his administration is conscious of the fact that strikes are accepted as legitimate means deployed by workers in fighting for their welfare and better conditions of service.

He commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their maturity, cooperation and understanding which led to the resolution of an impeding nationwide strike.

“We recognise the rights of workers to embark on strikes as instrument for pressing home their demands.

“However, our administration will like to caution that incessant strikes and sustained industrial unrest have crippled effects of the wellbeing of any society.

“Our public universities are living testimonies of the disruption, instability and irreparable damage caused by strikes to the tertiary education sector.

“In the same vein, I want to assure the unions that henceforth, any agreements and memoranda signed between them and the government will be implemented to the latter,” he said.

Tinubu said that the administration is determined to ensure that Nigerians, particularly students, parents and all stakeholders in the education sector are not subjected to harrowing experience of the unnecessary closure of tertiary institutions.

He commended the management of the University of Abuja, both academic and non-academic members of staff for their efforts in piloting the affairs of the university.

He advised the graduates to be ambassadors of change, putting all the skills and knowledge they have acquired to make the country a better place.

“As you celebrate your achievements today, I urge you all to leverage on the knowledge and skills acquired during your academic pursuit to contribute meaningfully to the society by caving a better future for yourselves.

“You are the torch bearers of the nation and we awaits the impact you will all make. I advise you all to make Nigeria what it should be by your remarkable impacts,” Tinubu said.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, said that the recent restoration of full academic activities has enabled the university to accelerate its academic expansion.

Na’allah said that this had culminated in the establishment of four brand-new faculties namely: Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Faculty of Environmental Science, Faculty of Nursing and Allied Science and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He said the departments under these facilities would commence admission of students, teaching and related activities following a successful outcome of the Resource Verification visit by various accreditation teams of the National Universities Commission.

He said that the university was graduating 7,034 students from the regular and distance learning components, institute of education and school of postgraduate studies.

Na’allah congratulated the graduating students for their worthy attainments, adding that the university has found them bearers of its good name.

“Please expect your former departments, faculties and the university to call upon you to give back to them.

“And share your wealth with your Alma Mater as you continue to develop and attain greater heights in the society,” he said.

The Executive Secretary, NUC, Chris Maiyaki, said the Federal Government was aware that the most effective way to ensure healthy development of the Nigerian university system is through adequate funding and efficient management of resources.

One of the graduates, Miss Victoria Ajayi, said she was proud of herself that after all, her struggles finally paid off.

Ayayi said that she hoped for the better, adding that she would make the best use of all the knowledge she acquired in the course of her stay in the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Honorary Doctorate Degree was awarded to Prof. Toyin Falola, a distinguished historian. (NAN)

