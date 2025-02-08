FG to end youth unemployment through technical, vocational education

Alhaji Nasiru Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said that the present administration was committed to reducing youth unemployment through technical and vocational education.

By Martins Abochol

Alhaji Nasiru Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said that the present administration was committed to reducing youth unemployment through technical and vocational education.

He made the statement at the closing ceremony of the second edition of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Camp in Jalingo on Saturday.

Sani-Gwarzo, represented by Dr Muyibat Olodo, Director, Technology and Science Education in the ministry, said that the specialised training in rock tiling and interlocking was designed to boost innovation and job creation.

He said that the certificates issued to the participants would enhance their academic progression and qualification for employment.

He commended the state governments in the North East for their collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, in making the training a success.

“In it efforts to build skills and an innovative workforce, the Federal Government launched an initiative to equip Nigerian youths with specialised skills in rock tiling and interlocking designs.

The Permanent Secretary advised the students to take their training serious, encouraging them to make both their teachers and government proud.

“This initiative underscores government’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in modern construction and design, “ he said.

Dr Augustina Godwin, Commissioner for Education in Taraba, said that the training of students in tiling and interlocking was a strategy to curb unemployment now and in the future.

Godwin encouraged the students to match the training with morality and godliness for the good of the Nigerian society.

According to her, with what happened today, there is conviction that the youth will not face the challenge of unemployment again.

She commended the Federal Ministry of Education for the initiative and requested the ministry to sustain the tempo.

The Commissioner said that Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba had prioritised education through the implementation of free education policy in the state.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the administration in making the state a sound and an intellectually decent community in Nigeria.

Mr Mohammed Hayatu, a participant from the Federal Science Teacher’s College, Jalingo, commended the Federal Government for the training.

Hayatu said that the skills would go a long way in making them self employed.

Similarly, Miss Hauwa Yahaya, from the Federal Technical College, Gashua, commended the Federal Ministry of Education for the training.

Yahaya promised that the effort of the government in training them would not be wasted

NAN reports that the participants demonstrated the skills learnt in tilling and interlocking by repairing some portions of the campus of the Federal Technical College, Jalingo. (NAN).