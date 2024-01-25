FG to discuss new minimum Wage with Labour in March – Information Minister 

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the Federal Government will begin discussion of the new minimum wage with labour in March.

Idris stated this during his remark at the 21st Daily Trust Dialogue and presentation of 2023 African Award of the year on Thursday in Abuja.

The dialogue, with the theme “Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers”, was organised by the Media Trust Group.

According to Idris, when the Fuel Subsidy was removed, President Bola Tinubu initially promised to pay N25,000 wage award to workers to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

“But labour was not comfortable. We entered into negotiation with the Labour and after long discussion with them and President Tinubu, we arrived and agreed at N35,000 which was accepted.

“And the President said the N35,000 will be paid for six months to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy. That would be from September 2023 to February 2024.

“So after the payment of wage award for six months; in March, the government and labour will come together again to deliberate on a new minimum wage for workers.

“However, it is important for Nigerians to understand the intention of Tinubu to address the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians. I know it is not easy but Nigerians will be better for it.

“I want to call on Nigerians to give President Tinubu the time to make things right for the country,” Idris stressed. (NAN

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

