FG to develop Agenda 2050, inaugurates Central Working Group

The Federal Government is set to develop the country’s”Agenda 2050 and a Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 to coordinate sectoral approaches.

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba made this known while inaugurating a Central Working Group (CWG) for the programme on Wednesday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Information, Mrs Imaobong Udoh.

The MTNDP is being designed to succeed the current Nigeria Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) terminating in December, 2020.

On the other hand, the Agenda 2050 is a long-term perspective plan.

Agba said that the CWG would coordinate sectoral approaches to interventions for joint implementation of the plans.

He said that the adopted approach would address anticipated challenges for preparing an evidence-based national development plan, long-term vision document as well as make recommendations to the ministry for implementation.

According to the minister, the group’s assignment includes to refine the scope where necessary, provide leadership, establish the strategy and schedule for the project.

“They are also to develop management plans, including a monitoring evaluation framework and the structure for national planning process.”

Agba said that the group would convene high-level consultations where necessary designed to elicit commitment to national objectives for development.

The minister said that the group would prioritise policies, programmes, projects and interventions for Nigeria’s rapid economic development and recommend strategies to support effective implantation of identified development priorities.

“The CWG would coordinate progress reporting to the steering committee and serve as clearing house for information sharing among the various layers within the institutional arrangement for the plans.

“It will deliver key process outputs, including strategies for effective participation of states and non-state actors in the preparation and implementation of the plans.” Agba said.

The minister said that they would develop detailed documentation of programme for collaborative implementation with States, LGAs and non- and ensure that the final plan documents MTNDP 2020-2025 and 2050 meet the standard quality of good development plan that could be showcased anywhere in the world. (NAN)

