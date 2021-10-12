FG to develop 10-year strategic plan for Senior Citizens Centre—Minister

Mrs Sadiya Umar-Farouk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has said that the Federal Government will develop a 10-year strategic plan for the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC).

The Minister said this in Kano on Tuesday at a one-day stakeholders’ forum organised by the centre.

The minister, represented by the Acting Director of Social Development in the Ministry, Mr Mansur Kuliya, said that the aim was to identify the strategic priorities, processes and approaches needed to assist older persons.

She added that the aim was also to provide an impetus for the centre to achieve its mandate of integration of senior citizens.

She said: “The programme has indicated the commitment of the Ministry, board and management of the centre to ensure the full implementation of the administration’s agenda.

“It is critical to have a strategic intent on how to actualise partnerships, strengthen capacities of all actors and evolve inclusion and participation of all stakeholders.

“This is to articulate the nature of operations through which the centre will cooperate with states, local governments and other development partners on matters affecting older persons.”

The minister also said that the Federal Government had approved the sum of N2.5 billion for the take off of the centre. (NAN)

