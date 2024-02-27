FG to deepen bilateral relations with US on military cooperation

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Dr Ibrahim Abubakar kana, mni has said that the Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to reinforce the bilateral relations with the United States on Military Cooperation.

Dr Kana stated this when he hosted the delegations of the United States Air War College participants undertaking Foreign Study Tour of allied countries, in Ship House Abuja.

Describing Nigerian foreign policy as afrocentric, he said Nigeria has played a major role in providing Peace Support Operations to many African countries such as Mali, Equatorial, Liberia, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Gambia, Sudan and Chad among others.

Nigeria and United States of America have enjoyed a mutual bilateral relation over the years following the establishment of a diplomatic relation with Nigeria in 1960.

He further explained that the inauguration of the civilian President in 1999 deepened the relationship between both countries and improved the cooperation on foreign policy goals such as regional peace keeping.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the visit of the United States Air War College participants would help both countries to reinforce

Military Cooperation as a working tool for future collaboration.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Col. Gunter John appreciated the Permanent Secretary for granting them audience adding that the visit would afford them the opportunity of learning from Nigeria’s approach to defence management and the defence structures.

The highlight of the meeting was the presentation by the Ministry on the existing bilateral military cooperation of both countries.

By Chimezie Godfrey