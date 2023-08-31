FG to cover 15 million households under conditional cash transfer – Edu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The federal Government of Nigeria is set to cover no fewer than fifteen million households under its updated social safety net project tagged “Conditional Cash Transfer” CCT.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, made this known when she met the World Bank Country Director, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri at the bank ‘s headquarters in Abuja.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the World bank Country Director for the continuous support extended to Nigeria especially in the areas of Education, health, agriculture, private sector development, social services among others.

Edu reminded the world bank team of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that led to the renaming the Ministry to Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to directly focus on the people and lift them out of poverty.

“The flexibility of World Bank to accommodate the re-focused agenda of the Ministry to eliminate poverty is a welcome development.

“The Ministry is preparing to host the Humanitarian Dialogue as well as creation of the Renewed Hope Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund (HPATF).

“The Trust Fund is expected to come from fFederal Government budgetary provision and allocation, Development partners, international community, taxes, private sector contribution among others.

“The Ministry need the support of World bank to verify and expand the National Social Register (NSR).and offer your technical support in order to work with the Ministry to achieve Mr President’s target” she stated.

Speaking on the visit,the world Bank Country Director,Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, pledged to provide all the needed support for the new Minister to deliver on the new focus of the Ministry.

“The proposed disbursement of $800M for the Social Safety Nets Project will commence soonest.

“We will support the verification and scaling up of the National Social Register, provide technical support in the preparation of the Ministry to attend UNGA and give specialized backing for the establishment of the Trust Fund”

