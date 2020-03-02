FG to construct 10,000 housing units in Borno – Gov. Zulum

The Federal Government has approved the construction of 10,000 housing units in Borno to fast track Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) programme in the war-tone state.

Gov. Babagana Zulum disclosed this when members of the Borno/Yobe Elders Forum-Residents of Abuja paid him a courtesy visit on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Zulum Confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the project as part of a comprehensive programme to accelerate recovery and peace restoration process in the state.

“We have initiated developmental projects in all areas even with minimum level of peace and security attained because we cannot wait for the insurgency to completely finish before implementing development projects.

“Our focus is to fundamentally shift from meeting humanitarian crisis to that of economic development, recovery and stabilisation.

“We are aggressively pursuing developmental aids and grants channeling all resources towards projects we think are desirable.

“We also established coordinating agencies to streamline interventions with our articulated development programmes.

“The Federal Government interventions in the areas of humanitarian support and rebuilding efforts has been magnanimous. We appreciat the special interest of the president in the peace, security and post insurgency reconstruction of the state.

“I am most please to bring to your kind notice that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week approved the construction of 10,000 houses in Borno State.

“Despite the successes recorded in the counter insurgency campaign, we still have challenges; one of the greatest challenge is the displacement of communities, means of livelihood, education both western and Islamic education, our capacities has been reduce to the barest minimum,” he told his guests.

Zulum added that the state government had supported the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and vigilantes to complement federal government effort to rout out remnants of the insurgents and restore peace in the state.

He noted that the forum would promote unity and social cohesion to bring a lasting peace in the region.

The governor further tasked the forum to assist in securing placement and recruitment of graduates of the state into the Federal Civil Service to address unemployment, reduce poverty, enhance wealth creation and root causes of the insurgency.

The Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Bunu, had earlier said the forum was established to enhance humanitarian intervention to persons affected by conflict and address social and economic destruction caused by the insurgency.

Bunu said that the forum had distributed food and non-food items to displaced persons on two different occasions in Borno and Yobe states.

He lauded the military, state governments, religious and community leaders for the successes recorded in counter insurgency campaign, resettlement and peace restoration progarmmes.

While syphathising with families and victims of the recent insurgents’ attack at Auno and other communities in the state, Bunu called for prayers to end insurgency and restore peace and stability in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bunu was accompanied on the visit by Senators Ali Ndume and Habu Kyari, members of the House of Representatives and members of the Forum. (NAN)