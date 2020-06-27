FG to construct 10,000 housing units, hands over two health centres to Borno

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal government has commissioned the construction of 10,000 mass housing units in Borno state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, commissioned the project on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ceremony of the 10,000 mass housing intervention programme was performed by the Minister at Ngwom, Mafa local Government Area of Borno State.

She reiterated Mr President’s commitment and determination in ensuring that peace and stability is restored to the North-East Region.

Farouq remarked that the estate will include schools, markets and other social amenities, adding that each housing unit will cost N2 million.

The Minister also commissioned two health facilities and two ambulances for the Mohammed Goni Stadium and Muna Albadawi IDP Camps.

According to her, the Health Centres and ambulances were to serve as Isolation and Medical Centres at the IDP Camps to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor of Borno, Babagana Umara Zulum, commended the President for approving the 10,000 Mass Housing Units in the State.

The Governor disclosed that 1,000 houses will be built in Ngwom, Mafa Local Government Area of the State while 9,000 Units will be spread to other parts of the state.

He stated that the construction of 100 out of the 1,000 units at Ngwom have commenced.

Governor Zulum stressed the State Government will collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Ministry to ensure the full construction of the housing units.

He also stated that the Governors of the Northeast Region have called on the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to invest in infrastructure development such as roads, schools, housing estates, amongst others to alleviate the suffering of the people of the region.

