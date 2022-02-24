FG to consider Eco green buses to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

By Lucy Ogalue

The Federal Government says it will consider patronising Eco Green Buses which have been proven to have 95 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions to curtail greenhouse gasses.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, said this when the Executive Officer of Eco 360 Group, Johann Reiger, presented an array of Eco friendly buses to her in Abuja.

Saraki said the Federal Government would soon role out a long term durable solution to best tackle road transportation challenges in Nigeria.

The minister of state for transportation said this was necessary since more than 90 per cent of Nigerians travelled by road.

“A high performance vehicle which can suit the Nigerian road system will be welcomed,” she added.

Speaking earlier, the Group Executive Officer said the Eco Green Bus was of the highest safety standards with real time feedback of driver’s behaviour via telemetric.

Reiger said 70 per cent of its buses could be assembled locally with extensive transfer of technological know-how throughout the value chain, in addition to provision of two years maintenance parts.

According to him, vehicles currently in use in Nigeria are of CNG Euro II (Compressed Natural Gas), whereas Eco Green Buses are of CNG Euro IV-V, making them more fuel efficient and cost effective. (NAN)

