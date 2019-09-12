FG to conduct aerial spray on Quelea birds in Bauchi

Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf , the Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, says there is an urgent need for aerial spraying to prevent Quelea birds from destroying farms in the state.

Yusuf made this known during the inauguration of Quelea birds and aerial spraying on Thursday in Bauchi.

Yusuf said that two million Quelea birds could destroy 50 tonnes of grains daily and 1,500 tonnes in 30 days, thereby causing huge losses to farmers.

He said that the birds were geometrically increasing due to increase in the production of cereals crops.

“It is not surprising that Quelea birds are increasing in number geometrically, this might have been as a result of increase in production of cereal crops such as rice, wheat, maize and millet in the country.

“The common way to control the birds is control programme by spraying infested areas with chemicals using a light, low flying aircraft that is designed for such purpose.

“The spraying activity is designed to take place at the time when cereal crops are at fruiting age to ensure that farmers harvests their crops without being short-changed.

Yusuf appealed to members of the public to keep their foods and water closed to avoid infected with the poisonous chemical.

He also cautioned on the consumption of the dead birds.

Gov Bala Mohammed said that the invasion of the birds in some northern states was a recurring problem confronting farmers.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture would collaborate with the state to spray farmlands and communities with Quelea birds in the state.

He said the exercise would prevent havoc to farms in the state. (NAN)