FG to concessionaires: Ensure proper use of silo complexes

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh has appealed to all concessionaires to ensure proper use and care of the Silo complexes that have been officially handed over to them, saying that they are national assets.

He made this appeal Tuesday in Abuja during the official handover ceremony of 19 federal government concessioned Silo complexes to successful concessionaires.

Ogbeh said the whole idea of Silo began as far back as Gen. Murtala Mohammed, Obasanjo era, all the way to IBB when constructions began in full force, and yet none of them could be built.

“Luckily today, the country has 33 Silos, not all are ready, government is taking six and the rest are going to be used for management.

“We just have an appeal to make, please, look after them well, take care of them, they are national assets.

“We have seen sales of concessions of federal assets in some areas, some have been extremely disappointing, and a few are in Abuja here.

“And a government cannot put such a structure in place and hand them over to people who do not care for it,” he said.

The Minister said there is need for the Silos because of our growing population, which he said by the estimate of the World Bank will skyrocket to 450 million in 30 years to come.

He assured farmers of the safety of their investments in Nigeria.”If you have any challenge, do not hesitate to tell us, if there is something we must do, we will do.

“If you have any crime or criminal activities threatening your operations, please let us know.

“We are now training agro-rangers who will protect the investments of farmers and they will be well trained by the army heavily armed.

“We cannot afford bandits destroying agriculture as they are doing now. You will be protected,” he assured.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu advised that the idea and objective behind concessioning of the Silos should be maintained.

“All I want to say is to hope that the idea behind concessioning of the Silos attain the objective for which we are setting out to concession the SILOs.

“I say this because am aware since ever before I became a senator of the Federal Republic that these Silos have lying fallow or lying waste.

“So, it is my hope that those whom the trust is placed and who are putting their money on the line will put the silos in use and ensure that they do use the SILOs for the purpose for which concession is granted to them.”

The Director General (ICRC), Engr. Chidi Izuwah gave the assurance that they will take their responsibility of ensuring efficient execution of the concession agreement seriously.

He equally said that it is important that Nigeria is now focusing on Agriculture adding that Agriculture is the real wealth of Nigeria.

The permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, represented by the Director Food and Strategic Grain Reserve, Engr. Sule Haruna, said that the programme is targeted at the actualization of public private partnership of silo pragramme.

“This of course is another mile stone by this administration under President Muhammed Buhari.

“The event today brings to fruition the concept of silo concession under the PPP arrangement with the formal handover of the silos to the concessionaires.

“The programme is geared towards increased private sector participation in agriculture and of course it will affect investment also in the Agric sector,” he said.

