FG to complete Kano – Maiduguri road in June, says official

The Federal Government has assured that the ongoing reconstruction work on the Kano – Maiduguri road will be completed by June. Mr Funso Adebiyi, the Director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, announced this while inspecting the project on Friday. Adebiyi said the project was divided into five sections and had reached 75 per cent completion stage generally, with work going according to schedule.

“The Phase One of the project has started from Hotoro NNPC roundabout to Shuwarin, in Jigawa State. It has 10 kilometres, and so far we have completed 63 per cent. “In the second section, we have completed 86 per cent, third section 90 per cent and in the fourth section we have achieved over 80 per cent while the last section that will enter Maiduguri, we have completed 60 per cent,” he said.

The director said that one of the major challenges delaying completion of the project was insecurity, as some workers who were kidnapped at some of the sections had not been released. He added that the contractor handling Section Five of the project had to vacate the site due to insecurity. “We are collaborating with the Borno Government to ensure the completion of the project.

“On the Kano Western bypass which was awarded since 2007, we have so far completed 56 per cent of the 26.6 kilometres dual carriage road. We hope to complete the project by the end of 2021,’’

Adebiyi said. He also said the Federal Government had awarded the contract for the construction of some roads in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Adebiyi disclosed that government was constructing over 31 roads in the state. The Manager, Dantata and Sawoe construction company, Mr Roy Hungushi, who is handling Section One of the Kano – Maiduguri road and Kano Western bypass, assured that the project would be completed at the stipulated time. (NAN)