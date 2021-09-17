FG to complete Cham-Numan road by December

Work on the Cham-Numan road in Adamawa awarded by the Federal Government in 2017 will be completed before the end 2021, an official said on Friday.The project was awarded to CCG Ltd at the initial cost N9.3 billion in 2017, and an additional N7 billion approved in 2020 to complete it.Salihu Abubakar, Federal Controller Works in charge of Adamawa, who gave the assurance in Numan when he inspected the project, said so far, 20 kilometers of the 46 kilometer road had been completed.“

The initial contract sum was ₦9.3 billion awarded in 2017, however, Federal Government graciously approved additional ₦7 billion in 2020.“The additional ₦7 billion approval was to handle the critical section the road, which is 11  kilometers, starting from kilometer 29 to kilometer 18, which is now in advance stage, with no less four kilometers left.“


So, we are appealing to the general public to appreciate federal government efforts; God willing, before the end this year the whole project will be completed, especially the critical section the road,” Abubakar said.He explained that the delay was caused by some problems that cropped up in the course the  construction including insecurity, watery areas and clay covering 11 kilometers.The controller, however, expressed with the quality work done so far.

A cross section motorists plying the road expressed over the slow pace the work.One them, Musa Ibrahim, appreciated the quality the work, but said it has too long to complete.Also, Linus Kudumti, a motorist, lauded the federal government full reconstruction the road.“

The Cham-Numan highway was abandoned since during the PTF, the delay in completing it, we appreciate federal government for awarding the full reconstruction the road,” Kudumti said.(NAN)

