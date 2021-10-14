FG to collaborate with professional bodies for capacity development –Adesina

The Federal Government says it is collaborate with established bodies and professionals enhance capacity building enable effective service delivery, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He stated this when he received members of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), led its President, Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, at the House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Adesina said: “I am very delighted about offer partner with this administration in the area of Capacity Development.”

He recounted that at the just concluded two-day mid-term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, the president had directed all Ministers and Permanent Secretaries promote a robust performance culture in their areas of jurisdiction.

”The President had equally directed the of Service to, urgently, invest in strengthening the capacity of the MDAs in order achieve government’s set targets on human and infrastructure development,” he added.

Earlier, the CIPM President, who was accompanied members of the Executive Council, had expressed the willingness of the Institute collaborate with the federal government on human capacity development.

He commended the Buhari administration for on-going on the Bodo-Bonny road, saying residents of the Delta region and other road users in the area had started the accessible part of the road, thereby easing their travel burden.

Mojeed also commended the administration for approving a 14-day paternity leave for men in the Federal Civil Service, saying that it was gratifying for Nigeria have keyed into best practice on the welfare of working class men.

The CIPM president was accompanied on the visit Henry Unakpor (Vice President), Shola Oshunkeye, and   Adetayo Haastrup. (NAN)

