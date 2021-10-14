FG to collaborate with professional bodies for capacity development –Adesina

The Federal Government says it is ready to collaborate with established bodies and professionals to enhance capacity building to enable effective service delivery, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He stated this when he received members of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), led by its President, Mr. Olusegun Mojeed, at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Adesina said: “I am very delighted about your offer to partner with this administration in the area of Capacity Development.”

He recounted that at the just concluded two-day mid-term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, the president had directed all Ministers and Permanent Secretaries to promote a robust performance culture in their areas of jurisdiction.

”The President had equally directed the Head of Service to, urgently, invest in strengthening the capacity of the MDAs in order to achieve government’s set targets on human and infrastructure development,” he added.

Earlier, the CIPM President, who was accompanied by members of the Executive Council, had expressed the willingness of the Institute to collaborate with the federal government on human capacity development.

He commended the Buhari administration for on-going work on the Bodo-Bonny road, saying residents of the Niger Delta region and other road users in the area had started using the accessible part of the road, thereby easing their travel burden.

Mojeed also commended the administration for approving a 14-day paternity leave for men in the Federal Civil Service, saying that it was gratifying for Nigeria to have keyed into global best practice on the welfare of working class men.

The CIPM president was accompanied on the visit by Henry Unakpor (Vice President), Shola Oshunkeye, and Dr Adetayo Haastrup. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...