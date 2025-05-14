FG to Collaborate with NASS, Media, Others on Cybercrime Act Review – Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed the readiness of the Executive Arm of Government to collaborate closely with the National Assembly, the media, and other critical stakeholders in the ongoing review of the Cybercrime Act.

The Minister, who briefed the media after a meeting with the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Mills, in his office in Abuja on Tuesday, said the goal of the collaboration is to ensure the emergence of a law that reflects broad consensus and is acceptable to all parties involved.

“On the suggestion about the the ongoing review of the Cybercrime Act, we will have our input there by working with the National Assembly, other stakeholders, the media and everyone, to ensure that we have an Act that is acceptable by all and that also serves its purpose,” he said.

Idris said the Tinubu Administration remains committed to upholding freedom of expression and press freedom as fundamental pillars of the nation’s democracy.

He emphasized that no democracy can thrive without an independent and vibrant media, reiterating the government’s recognition of the media as a critical partner in democratic governance.

“I have shared my thoughts with the Ambassador and I also reiterated the government’s commitment to continue to uphold freedom of expression and not to limit the space for journalists to do their work. We will continue to uphold that. We believe that journalism and the media are all integral part of democracy.

“There is no democratic experience that can succeed without the Fourth Estate of the Realm,” he said.

The Minister also urged the media to exercise press freedom with a strong sense of responsibility and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

“We also want to seize this opportunity to encourage members of the Nigerian Media that while observing press freedom, they should ensure that there is enormous responsibility in the discharge of their duties. They should continue to be more responsible and of course, they have been, but we urge them to continue to promote responsible journalism and also to be patriotic because that’s the only way that democracy can thrive,” he stated.

The Minister also pledged to continue to promote Media and Information Literacy in order to curb the spread and consumption of fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

In his remarks, the United States Envoy, Mr. Mills, described his discussion with the Minister as fruitful, particularly on issues relating to press freedom and the critical role the Ministry will play in the forthcoming review of the Cybercrime Act.

He also welcomed the Minister’s statement issued on World Press Freedom Day, which reiterated the Tinubu Administration’s commitment to upholding press freedom.

“I have just had a very good private discussion with the minister regarding freedom of the press here in Nigeria and his commitment to that space for expression and for freedom of the press and I welcomed his statement on May 3rd on World Press Freedom Day that reiterated his government’s commitment to the freedom of the press.

“We also discussed upcoming consideration of reforms to the Cybercrime Act and my encouragement that the ministry of information plays important role in that reforms in the National Assembly,” he stated.

This meeting marked the second official engagement between Ambassador Mills and the Minister on matters relating to press freedom in Nigeria.