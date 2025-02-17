FG to Collaborate with KDSG on Skill Acquisition, Reintegration for Minors of EndBadGovernance

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda has stated that the Federal government will collaborate with the Kaduna State government on the provision of skill acquisition and reintegration programme for the pardoned minors of endbadgovernance.

The Minister made this known during his follow-up visit to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency Senator Uba Sani,on the current status of the minors.

Prof Yilwatda said ” we are not just handing them their freedom, we are giving them a chance to build their future where their potentials are fully realized through vocational training and provision of starter packs.

He assured that none of them will work out of the process with regrets. Their tomorrow will be better than their yesterday.

He commended the Governor for his swift and compassionate leadership to ensure that the young ones are not only reunited with their families but also given counselling, education and skills.

He appreciated the Governor for his unwaivering support to the FG Development Agenda

” Your leadership in Kaduna State aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Renewed Hope Agenda and your administration’s dedication to security, education, inclusivity and empowerment is commendable”.

He equally expressed gratitude to UNICEF and the Development Partners who have stood firmly to support the children, their contribution in providing psychosocial support, vocational training and educational reintegration programme for them to have lasting impact on their lives.

He also congratulated Governor Sani on the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council of Federal University of Technology, Kachia additional barracks to provide security and Federal Medical center in the State.

According to Prof Yilwatda, at the Federal level, President Tinubu is making all efforts to strengthen security and ensure that Nigerians are safe.

The Kaduna State Governor His Excellency Senator Uba Sani, commended the Honourable Minister on the level of progress made since his assumption of office as Minister in visiting various communities, assessing Humanitarian situations and providing solutions.

The Governor stated that the minors and youths that were received in 2024 by the State government, have received psychosocial therapy by highly respected team under the leadership of the Deputy Governor of the state, Her Excellency, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe who is a medical doctor herself.

He added that the children are being supported in School, businesses and trying to reintegrate them by giving them skills at the three major skills acquisition centers in the State.

Governor Sani said the state is ready to partner with the Ministry in providing skills for the youths and in the area of including the vulnerable in the rural areas in the social register by providing them with financial inclusion. He said so far the State has open accounts for 2.2million vulnerable persons across the State but their target is 3.5 million.

It could be recalled that the released minors and youths of the Endbadgovernance were handed over to the State governments in December 2024 Abuja, by the Vice President His Excellency Kashim Shettima, GCON.

Other dignitaries at the meeting between the Minister and Kaduna State Governor held at the Sir Kashim House , Kaduna include the Deputy Governor Her Excellency Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, SSG, Dr Abdulkadir Muazu Mayere, Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding Dr Yetunde Adeniyi, Directors of the Ministry, Minister’s Aides and members of the Executive Council of the state government.