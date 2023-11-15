FG to build industrial hubs for job creation

By Nana Musa

The Federal Government says it will establish industrial hubs to accelerate job creation to tackle rising unemployment in the country.

President Bola Tinubu said this at the 55th International Conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the conference is: “Sustainable Human Resources (HR), Business and National Development”.

Represented by Nkiru Onyejeocha, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Tinubu said that his administration was geared to steer Nigeria towards self-reliance and reduce dependency on others in the face of global challenges.

“We envision an unprecedented level of industrial activity, marked by the establishment of unique industrial hubs tailored to the strengths of each region in our great nation,” he said.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to end poverty, adding this was deeply intertwined with our focus on economic growth and job creation.

“We recognise that sustainable development can only be achieved by fostering an environment where job opportunities abound, ensuring food security and eradicating poverty.

“In the pursuit of our vision, inclusivity is paramount, we will prominently feature women and youth in all our endeavours, recognising them as integral contributors to our nation’s success,” the president said.

He said that HR practitioners play crucial role in moulding and effectively managing people to become catalyst for economic resurgence in an increasingly competitive and changing world.

Earlier, the President and Chairman, Governing Council of the CIPM, Mr Olusegun Mojeed said that this year’s theme was borne out of the fact that most industries in today’s ecosystem were experiencing rapid and exponential bouts of change triggered by disruptive technologies and increase agile nature of the external market.

“Now more than ever, HR is charged with the responsibility of shaping a progressive organisations and nation. Sustainable people practice is a strong catalyst for cultural, national, and infrastructural development, amongst others.

“Talent supply will play a major role in creating and shaping the conditions in which organisations and nations will operate. Let me once again appreciate my HR colleagues for where we have taken HR post-COVID-19.

“ Thank you for showing up and continuing that upward trajectory,” he said.

According to him, the conference seeks to provide cutting edge solutions for people managers and leaders to navigate the changing times and build sustainable HR practices with the end goal being business and national development. (NAN)

