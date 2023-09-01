FG to build indestructible security architecture- Interior Minister

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says that the Federal Government is set to build an indestructible security architecture in the country.

Tunji-Ojo said this during a maiden visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the level of capacity seen in the display by security operatives of the Corps, depicted that security agencies were not far from getting it right in doing what’s needed in adequately securing the country.

“I am delighted because I wish Nigerians know a quarter of what you do, hence, you need to do more of publicity with the level of capacity seen today,” he commended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the different special forces of the Corps; Female Squad, Counter-terrorism amongst others, displayed tactical rescue and protective operations.

He said that it was imperative for the Corps to treat Nigerians with respect, warning that, being in uniform was not an excuse to abuse citizens.

According to the Minister, the responsibility of the Corps was distinct and peculiar in relation to the ACT guiding its operations.

“ It is your responsibility to protect critical national asset and infrastructure; mining sites, hospitals, pipelines and all that makes us who we are so you have a big responsibility.

“With proper efforts, harnessing your efforts with capabilities can reduce the way our Armed Forces are being stretched.

“ The era where performance and excellence are absent is over now because when you perform exceptionally you will be recognised,” Tunji-Ojo said.

Tunji-Ojo said that it was time for the Corps to put in more efforts in ensuring the country was secured.

“ Work the talk, the time for action is now and with you I know I will be a successful Minister of Interior.

“I need commitment, dedication, patriotism, in line with the agenda of this administration and we will not just be there for the Corps as your job is key,” he said.

On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, the Minister appreciated the security agency for its efforts in tackling both the asymmetric and non-asymmetric conflicts in the country in a dynamic way.

“The pace setting trend is the establishment of the female squad which is novel and one of such distinctive features Nigeria needs; dedication backed up with excellence.(NAN)

