FG to begin nationwide sensitisation on LPG adoption, expansion

January 19, 2022 Favour Lashem Project



Mr Dayo Adeshina, special assistant to the vice president Liquified Gas says a sensitisation campaign LPG and expansion will soon commence.Adeshina, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  in Bauchi Wednesday.He explained that the objective of the exercise was to increase and expand access to adoption of (LPG) known as gas among Nigerians.“

We had since begin the programme in some of  the 12 pilot states”He said the first phase of the exercise was expected to begin in twelve out of the 36   states of the federation, saying we want achieve full compliance to adoption of the commodity.Adeshina said the twelve pilot states were Bauchi, Lagos, Ebonyi, Gombe, Katsina, Sokoto and Enugu.Others are Bayelsa, Delta, FCT Abuja, Ogun  and Niger states, stressing we would soon commence the programme.According to him, all the 36 states were expected to be covered within years at the ratio of twelve states per year, we will engage investors and marketers for effective implementation.

He said  conventional,  social media, traditional rulers and community leaders would be fully engaged in the campaign to achieve a  wider and effective coverage.It would be recalled that the Federal Government last year pledged to inject five to 10 million LPG gas cylinders into the market in the next one year.(NAN)

