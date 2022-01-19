FG to begin nationwide sensitisation on LPG adoption, expansion

Mr Dayo Adeshina, special assistant to the vice president on Liquified Petroleum Gas says a nationwide sensitisation campaign on LPG adoption and expansion will soon commence.Adeshina, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.He explained that the objective of the exercise was to increase and expand access to adoption of (LPG) known as cooking gas among Nigerians.“

We had since begin the programme in some of the 12 pilot states”He said the first phase of the exercise was expected to begin in twelve out of the 36 states of the federation, saying we want achieve full compliance to adoption of the commodity.Adeshina said the twelve pilot states were Bauchi, Lagos, Ebonyi, Gombe, Katsina, Sokoto and Enugu.Others are Bayelsa, Delta, FCT Abuja, Ogun and Niger states, stressing we would soon commence the programme.According to him, all the 36 states were expected to be covered within three years at the ratio of twelve states per year, we will engage investors and marketers for effective implementation.

He said conventional, social media, traditional rulers and community leaders would be fully engaged in the campaign to achieve a wider and effective coverage.It would be recalled that the Federal Government last year pledged to inject five to 10 million LPG gas cylinders into the market in the next one year.(NAN)

