The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) has started sensitisation programme on “Group Life Insurance Policy” for public servants to be aware of their entitlements.

The Head of HOCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the Director, Press and Public Relations, office of the HOCSF.

Yemi-Esan said that the scheme was for all public servants whose salaries were treasury funded.

“This is part of the measures instituted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to enlighten Nigerian workers on their entitlements.

“This is because majority of them are not aware that their life was insured under an approved Federal Government insurance cover.

“This is part of the government’s welfare programme for public servants for their compensation in case of sudden death while in active service,” Yemi-Esan said.

According to her, following the memo submitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), recently by the Head of Service, the Federal Government approved the disbursement of N9.2 billion.

Yemi-Esan said the fund served as premium for insurance companies who would manage insurance coverage for Federal Civil Servants for year 2021 to 2022.

The statement also quoted the Director Insurance, Administration Department in HOCSF, Mr Charles Wali, as saying that “The Pension Reform Act of 2014 provides that employers – public or private, should maintain a life assurance policy for employees.

“This is for a minimum of 300 per cent of the annual total emolument,” he said.

Wali said that the office of the HOCSF had been paying backlog of death benefits incurred before the institutionalisation of the 2014 Pension Reform Act.

“To access the payment, the Next of Kin (NOK) of deceased workers who die in active service are expected to come forward with pay slip, means of identification and death certificate.

“With the submission of all required documents, a discharged voucher is issued by the insurance company for Next of Kin to fill and return after which the insurance benefits will be paid within three to five working days,” he said.

Wali assured that the office of the HOCSF was closely monitoring the activities of assigned insurance companies to ensure that due diligence was followed and every claim was promptly paid. (NAN)

