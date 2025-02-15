The Federal Government says it will engage more technologies to improve efficiency, passenger’s experience and safer skies in aviation sector.

By Gabriel Agbeja





Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, said this on Saturday in Abuja during his opening remarks at a symposium to mark the 25th anniversary of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).



The theme of the symposium was ” Human Capital Development: Upskilling the Next Generation of Aviators”.



Keyamo, who was represented by Dr Ibrahim Kana, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said that such technological advancement would play a vital role in shaping the future of aviation in the nation.



He expressed optimism that such technological advancement would lead to economic improvement, as well as exceptionally safe and secure aviation industry.



“The NCAA Silver Jubilee Anniversary Lecture aims to emphasise the importance of maintaining aviation safety as the foundation of the industry’s growth and development.



“While NCAA has achieved remarkable success over the past 25 years, sustaining these accomplishments requires a deliberate focus on strategic planning, stakeholder collaboration, and the adoption of innovative practices.



“Aviation safety is not a one-time achievement but a continuous process of adaptation and improvement.



“With advancements in technology, rising passenger demands, and increasing globalisation, the dynamics of aviation safety are evolving rapidly,“ he said.



Keyamo said that the symposium demonstrated collective resolve of rebirthing, rejuvenating and repositioning Nigerian aviation and air transportation in the context of nation`s social-economic and political landscape.



According to him, the symposium promises to provide lasting solution kits for a new era of the air transport industry.



The Director-General. NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, said that the agency had played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the aviation sector, ensuring safety, regulatory excellence, and fostering growth within the industry.



Najomo said that the symposium indicated collective commitment to strengthening aviation standards, enhancing collaboration, and shaping the future of air transportation in Nigeria.



“Right from the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) to the current NCAA which we are celebrating, our journey has been one of dedication, resilience, and innovation.



“NCAA was built on the growth achieved by its predecessor organisations through remarkable transformations, from regulatory reforms to advancements in aviation safety and service delivery.



“As we celebrate current achievements, we must also look ahead to embracing new technologies, improving operational efficiencies, and fostering partnerships that will elevate our aviation industry to even greater heights,” he said.



Najomo said that the NCAA was faithfully guided by the minister’s Five-Point Agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda that eemphasised nfrastructure development, safety enhancement, economic growth, and job creation.



“NCAA will ensure a robust regulatory framework, foster a healthy business friendly environment for investors, and enhance the competitiveness of the nation’s aviation sector in line with global best practices.



“To our esteemed stakeholders; your contributions have been invaluable in shaping NCAA’s success. To our dedicated staff; your unwavering commitment has been the foundation of our achievements.



“As we chart the course over the next 25 years and beyond, let us reaffirm our resolve to uphold the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and global best practices,” he said. (NAN)

