FG team applauds quality of constituency projects in Enugu

The Federal Government on Thurday applauded the quality of constituency projects executed under the 2018/2019 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Enugu State. The commendation was made by the Federal Controller (Lands and Housing), Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Emma Eije in Enugu during the Quarterly Supervision Mission of the ministry. Eije said that the constituency projects of federal legislators from the state had put to rest the erroneous impression that Federal Government was not building infrastructure in the South East zone.

The controller said that the supervision mission was aimed at inspecting the execution of 2018/2019 SDGs constituency projects in parts of the state. He said that the projects were meant to add value to the lives of members of the communities where they were located. Eije said that the Federal Government would continue to provide necessary infrastructure to the people. Also, the leader of the team and Chief Structural Engineer in the ministry, Mr Jackson Emoh expressed satisfaction at the execution of the projects that were inspected. Emoh said that he had no doubt that the projects were executed in line with their specifications.

He appealed to members of the host communities to take ownership of the projects in their communities and protect them. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the projects inspected were initiated by member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Toby Okechukwu.

They include road construction, drainage, and construction of three classroom blocks at Central Primary School, Isu-Awaa. Others are construction of classrooms in St. Vincent De Paul Seminary, Agbogugu, solar street light and transformer at Ogunji, Mbanabo, all in Awgu Local Government Area. There is also the construction of perimeter fence of Inyi Police Division office, Obune Inyi Road project and a borehole project at Oji in Oji River Local Government Area (NAN)