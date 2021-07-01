FG tasks NSIP monitors on service delivery

The Federal Government has tasked Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), to discharge their duties diligently to accelerate the implementation of the programme.Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, made the call while inaugurating the distribution of engagement letters and tablets to 51 trained Independent Monitors for NSIP in Jalingo.Represented by rtd Grp.-Capt. Sadiq Shehu, the Special Adviser to the minister on Technical Matters, Farouq said that the monitors were deliberately selected to monitor the implementation of the NSIP in their own communities to ensure efficiency and guarantee success.

She listed the programmes to be monitored as School Feeding Program, N power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Trader moni among others.”This exercise is meant to enhance President Muhammadu Buhari’s programmes aimed at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.“The Federal Government decided to share its powers of monitoring the implementation of NSIP with community members by selecting monitors from the various communities across the country for greater success.“This exercise is a continuation of the president Muhammedu Buhari’s social investment programme in lifting 100 million Nigerian out of poverty.“

The monitors are the programme representatives who will serve as a link between the ministry and the beneficiaries in the communities.“They are to ensure the reality of this programme at their various locations and help in reducing poverty in our society,” he said.Also speaking, Ms Beatrice Kichina, the Taraba Focal Person for NSIP commended President Buhari and the ministry of humanitarian affairs for the initiatives, saying they were laudable policies that were very beneficial to the people of Taraba and the nation.While charging the monitors not to compromise in their assignment for the good of the people of Taraba, Kichina assured them of the needed cooperation to deliver on their mandate.

Also, Mr Bitrus Nyaama, the Taraba Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) warned the monitors against attempt to cheat the government by compromising in their job.He noted that the agency which had staff in all the 16 local government councils of the state would continue to monitor everyone involved in the NSIP including the independent monitors to enhance success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 11, the federal government offered engagement letters to 4, 452 trained independent monitors for the NSIP.Umar-Farouq, at the unveiling of the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS) application to monitor programmes under the NSIP, said the monitors would be paid N30, 000 monthly as stipend after meeting 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend. (NAN)

