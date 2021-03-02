FG tasks NSCDC on security in schools, other places

The Federal Government has tasked the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to immediately develop a robust scheme for the protection of schools across the country.

This, it said, was born out of its resolve to ensure the safety of children everywhere, especially within the school environment, from the incessant attacks by kidnappers and armed men.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in Abuja on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola.

According to the statement, Aregbesola gave the charge when he decorated Ahmed Audi as the new Commandant-General (C-G) of the NSCDC.