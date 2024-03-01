FG tasks NBRRI on research for exports

The Federal Government has urged the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) to prepare their cutting-edge research for international exportation.

The call was made by Mrs Esuabana Nko-Asanye, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, during her visit and extensive tour of the Institute’s facilities in Abuja.

Nko-Asanye stressed the importance of disseminating patents and making them accessible for export to the West African sub-region.

Recognising the media’s crucial role, she emphasised the need for increased awareness regarding NBRRI’s research in construction materials.

“We are ready to export our patents because leaving them confined to laboratory shelves and research centers hinders public knowledge.

“Nigeria, abundantly blessed with resources like Bitumen, must address the issue of potholes that plague our roads,” she remarked.

Highlighting the Institute’s accomplishments, Prof. Sam Duna, the Director General of NBRRI, emphasised their successful development of construction and road materials.

He identified poor construction materials as a primary factor contributing to building collapses.

“Patronising NBRRI’s products is crucial for eliminating building collapses. Substandard materials cannot be used; adherence to standards is paramount.

“NBRRI has a rigorous process for material assessment, and we call on the government and the construction sector to engage with us before material use,” Prof. Duna stated.

He said NBRRI is poised to play a pivotal role not just in Nigeria but on the global stage, aiming to revolutionise the construction industry and mitigate building failures.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NBRRI was established to conduct integrated applied Research and Development into the various aspects of the building and construction sectors of the economy.

The mandate was later in 1993 expanded to include Research and Development into all aspects of Engineering Materials related to the construction industry. (NAN)

By Olasunkanmi Onifade