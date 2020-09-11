FG tasks civil servants on service delivery, nation’s devt

Share the news













The Federal Government has charged civil servants across the country to put in their best in the course of their services in order to harness the nation’s development.

Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs gave the charge during the sent forth ceremony for the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mr Festus Daudu on Friday in Abuja.

Responding to staff comments about Festus, Akume described him as an extraordinary public servant that was reliable in the discharge of services to the country.

He, therefore, urged members of staff and other participants to emulate Festus who had left indelible mark in the ministry before his redeployment to Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“What we are witnessing today is a clear manifestation of a true personality that you are, considering the comments from the top management staff, and other junior staff of the ministry.

“This is clearly justifying your capabilities not just as the carrier head of the ministry but also, father to so many who have come to know you in the course of your service.

“As a permanent secretary I met in the ministry during my inception as the minister, your contribution, I can never forget, I have received wonderful cooperation and learnt quiet a lot from you.

“Your staff are sad as you are leaving and they wish you should have continued.

“Where you are going, let us continue to be very proud of your achievement and I know you will not fail us, “ he said.

While wishing him well, Akume urged the outgoing permanent secretary to continue with the good work he had executed in the ministry for the services of the country.

Also, Dr Bello Maigary, Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, described Daudu as an hard working public servant worthy of emulation by others.

“I want you to continue in that manner so that what we are looking up to in Nigeria`s civil service could be achieved, “ he said

Other members of staff of the ministry also commended Daudu`s remarkable and outstanding performance in the ministry.

Responding, Mr Festus Daudu attributed his success to the grace of God for him to have discharged prominently his duty during his stay in the ministry

“I think it is a privilege to have been accorded this hornour and I believe it is a grace of God and not by my power. “

Daudu appreciated the minister as well as members of staff of the ministry, urging them to give the same cooperation to the incoming permanent secretary.

“From the depth of my heart, I sincerely want to thank you for the contributions you have made for us to achieve the mandates that were set for the ministry to be delivered.

“I want to remind us that the federal government would not build this country alone, except through the contribution of civil servants.

“The era of going for greener pasture outside the country is gone, the greener pasture is here in Nigeria.

“And we can only achieve it if we put our best for the services we are tasked with in our various endeavour, “ he said. (NAN)