FG targets elimination of cervical cancer by 2030

By Abujah Racheal

The Federal Government of Nigeria has set a goal to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030, aligning with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global strategy to eradicate the disease as a public health threat.

This target was announced by Mr Alaba Balogun, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to eliminating preventable cancers and prioritising early diagnosis of non-preventable ones strengthens this initiative.

Dr Iziaq Salako, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, disclosed the government’s plan when receiving a delegation from the Taskforce on Elimination of Cervical Cancer Committee.

The task force, chaired by Prof. Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health, was formed to drive the effort.

Salako emphasised that preventive measures for cervical cancer were crucial, given Nigeria’s weak health infrastructure and limited funding in the healthcare sector.

“Prevention is not only cheaper, it’s far better than cure,” he stated, underscoring the need for a focus on prevention at primary and secondary levels.

The minister also called on the taskforce to ensure that screening and immunisation efforts are expanded to rural and underserved communities.

He expressed optimism about the ongoing collaboration between the National Institute of Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) and the committee, stating that he believed it would help achieve the government’s health sector goals.

In terms of funding, Salako reassured that the ministry would support the taskforce’s activities in the 2025 budget.

Adewole, Chairman of the Taskforce, gave updates on their progress, highlighting their collaboration with NICRAT to improve the country’s cancer care systems.

He stressed that with the right support, Nigeria could align with the global agenda to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030. (NAN)