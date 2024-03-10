FG takes steps to address stakeholders’ concerns on Expatriate Employment Levy

Minister of interior, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said stakeholders’ concerns over the recently-launched Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) would be addressed by the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo stated this at a meeting with a delegation led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Doris Uzoka-Anite, to address concerns and seek clarifications on the EEL guidelines.

A statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Ozoya Imohimi, said that meeting which held on Friday, 8th March, 2024 in Abuja aimed to foster constructive dialogue and explore ways to enhance the implementation of the policy while ensuring the welfare of Nigerians and promoting investment.

The statement said that during the discussions, Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed the Federal Government’s commitment to listening to stakeholders and engaging in meaningful dialogue.

He was also reported to have noted the importance of striking a balance between attracting foreign investment and prioritising human capital development to benefit Nigerians.

“We understand the concerns raised by stakeholders, and we are committed to finding solutions that promote investment while safeguarding the interests of Nigerians,” the Minister was quoted to have said.

He also reportedly added that the EEL policy was initiated to discourage abuse of the Expatriate quota system and promote the development of the local workforce.

According to the statement, Dr. Tunji-Ojo further reiterated government’s focus on security and economic prosperity, emphasising the need for transparent and law-abiding business practices.

The minister assured stakeholders of the Ministry’s willingness to engage further and find mutually acceptable solutions.

The meeting, the statement noted, resolved that the implementation of the policy should be put on hold for further dialogue among stakeholders.

The statement declared that the Ministry of Interior remained committed to pursuing strategic partnerships to ensure that “our processes align with modem standards and safeguard Nigeria’s national interests.”