FG takes over Medical University in Ebonyi

The federal government Wednesday, officially formalized the taking over of David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State.

The MOU to that effect was signed by the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu for the Federal government while Governor Umahi signed for the state.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Governor Umahi noted that it was a dream come true for both the state and the nation at large.

” For us in Ebonyi, it is a dream come true for a world class medical school to be in our shores.

“It is a big boost to the nation in our quest for quality medical services. Our people shall be healthy while also reaping heavily from medical tourism.

“We are grateful to Mr President for fulfilling his promise of taking over the facility” Umahi enthused.

Expressing his delight, Prof. Jesse Uneke, Vice Chancellor of the university said: “I am excited to be a part of history making today as our University fully assumed a Federal Status, a clear example of the visionary leadership of Gov David Umahi.

“I thank all my staff who worked with me to get this transition done. To God be the glory.”

It will be recalled that the teaching hospital arm was equally taken over by the Federal Ministry of Health yesterday.

The Chief Medical Director of the Teaching hospital, Professor Uzoma Agwu, paid glowing tribute to the dream and drive of Governor Umahi who conceptualized, began and finished the project.

” I am elated that finally the Hospital has been taken over by the Federal Government. I appreciate our Governor for his doggedness and commitment in getting us to achieve this. I feel real honoured to have witnessed this and pray for God’s sustained Grace to enable all of us join hands to make this Hospital a super model Teaching hospital in Nigeria”.

