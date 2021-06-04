(NAN) The Federal Government has suspended indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Lai cited the persistent use of the platform for activities capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

He said the Federal Government had also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in the country.

The statement was released by Mr Segun Adeyemi,Special Assistant to the President (Media), office of the Minister. (NAN)

