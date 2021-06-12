FG suspends salaries of 331 civil servants

The Federal Government says it has suspended the salaries 331 civil servants for failure to update their Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System () as was directed.

Mr Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary, Career Management office, made the announcement issued by Mr Abdulaganiyu Aminu, Director, Press and Public Relations, Office the Head the Civil Service the Federation (HOCSF) on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the , Mamman had signed the circular the suspension on behalf the HOCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

It said circular was addressed to all permanent secretaries, of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation.

“The salaries of 331 federal civil servants have been suspended on the platform for their failure to carry out the online records update of the HR Module of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

“And  also, who failed to participate in the physical verification exercise. “This emerged from a circular ref:  HCSF/CSO/HRM/T/41 issued on 9th June, 2021.

“And signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan  by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mahmuda Mamman,” the Added.

According to Mamman, in spite of all the various circulars issued requesting employees of MDAs to carry out an online records update on the verification portal, some employees in the core MDAs failed to comply with the directives.

“As a of this, they could not  also  participate in the physical verification exercise that was carried out between June 2018 and December 2020 as their records were not found on the verification portal,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports Human Resources (HR) Module of IPPIS records update exercise was initiated to rid the service of ghost workers, cut down government expenditure and ensure credible personnel records.

The circular according to Mamman further enjoined concerned officers to to the office of the Director, (IPPIS-SW) in the office of the HOCSF for further information andclarification. ()

