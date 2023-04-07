FG supports association to access books for the blind

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Federal Government says it will support the National Association of the Blind (NAB) to access relevant printed materials for its members.

Mr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday in a statement by his media aide, Mr Mbanefo Michaels.

The statement indicated that the NCPWD boss was speaking at a news conference organised by NAB) in collaboration with the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

Lalu said the Federal Government had a printing press in Lagos that could be instrumental to the conversion of books into a readable format for the blind.

He maintained that the provision of accessible format would help restore out-of -school children whose population were mostly children with disabilities.

“We cannot be discussing inclusive education without referring to the availability of accessible format in our primary and secondary schools,” he said.

Lalu praised President Muhammadu Buhari who signed into law the bill that established NCPWD in 2019 despite the economic challenges in the country.

He urged stakeholders to support and monitor the enforcement of the recent bill assented to by the president. (NAN)