FG supports 210 farmers affected by flood in Kaduna State

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Federal Government on Wednesday supported 210 farmers affected by flood in Kaduna State.

Mrs Omotosho Agbani, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development distributed the items to the farmers in Kaduna.

She said that the gesture was in response to the plight of the farmers affected by the 2022 flood and a quick intervention strategy to enable them go into irrigation.

According to her, the items include tomatoes seeds, onions, vegetables, fruits, habiscus seed and items for bee keepers.

“We want the farmers to take advantage of the irrigation season and plant,” she said.

The official said that the 2022 flood had caused untold hardships on farmers and displaced 1.4 million people nationwide.

She added that apart from the deaths recorded and destruction of homes and infrastructure, the flood also affected a total of 332,327 farmlands.

Agbani said that the distribution of the inputs was been done simultaneously in Kano, Gombe, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kogi Benue, Ogun and Oyo states.

Dr Timkat Vontau, the Federal Director of Agriculture in the state, said that the government decided to provide “quick win critical inputs” to get those affected back to their farms.

He said the flood was devastating, as such it was imperative for the Federal government to alleviate the suffering of the affected people.

Mohammed Sa’id of the Kaduna State Agricultural Development Agency, said the state government was updating its data base of farmers across the state.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to utilise the items given to them, adding that the state is looking forward to more support from the Federal government.

Mohammed Ismail, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated the federal government for the gesture. (NAN)