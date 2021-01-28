FG supports 20,000 farmers in Kano

He said more than 10,000 rice, wheat and tomato farmers would be trained on modern techniques to encourage productivity, processing and farmer enterprising skills to add value to the produce.

The deputy governor said that 6,344 farmers were also trained while 1,700 youth and women as well as persons with disabilities exposed to poultry and fishery productions.

The trainees, he said, would be supported with economic strengthening equipment to enable them to set up their businesses, encourage agricultural activities and boost state revenue base.