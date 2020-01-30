FG to support Mohak Foundation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has pledged the Ministry’s support to Mohak Foundation in the area of providing educational materials, school uniforms and teaching aids.

She made the pledge in a courtesy call by members of the Foundation led by the leader of the delegation, Mohammed Mustapha Isiaka, in her office.

Farouq outlined the mandate of the Ministry in line with the functions of the Ministry.

According to her, “the Ministry coordinates and supervises all interventions of government geared towards Humanitarian, Disaster Mitigation, Social Inclusion and Protection of vulnerable citizens.”

On requests of the Foundation to be part of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government, she said the programme targets primary one to three pupils in government schools.

She however, commended the effort of the head of the team on the good work towards touching the lives of the vulnerable children by giving them the basic things in life, which is education.

The Minister advised the team to approach Nasarawa State Government to make their school a part of the State public schools in order to benefit from the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, and the N-Power programme.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mohammed Mustapha Isiaka presented a number of requests to the Minister, including collaboration and for the Ministry to mobilise other donors to support the less privileged in Nasarawa state.