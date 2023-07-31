FG, state govts working to tackle insecurity in South-East – Uzodimma

By Naomi Sharang

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has said that the Federal Government and South-East Governors would come up with a road map to tackle insecurity in the region.

He made this known on Monday in Abuja while briefing newsmen after a closed-door session with the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Also at the meeting were the Chief Of Defence, Gen. Chris Musa, and Abia governor Alex Otti.

Uzodimma, who is also the Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum, said that a road map would be established and all stakeholders would be in agreement.

“The communities will be involved, the state will be involved, the federal government will be involved.

“The situation is worrisome both to the sub-national level and the federal government; we have to create the necessary synergy and work together to tackle the issue.

“South-east is a part of Nigeria and if any part of this country is not in peace, then the country is not in peace.

“So, the current cooperation between the Federal Government and the governments of south-east states is very necessary.

“What we have done is to sit down and discuss and to look for solutions going forward. We must identify the critical areas of this issue, the responsibility of this group.

“What the south-east stakeholders are expected to do is to work with the community leaders so that there is a solution.”

He said that the meeting was successful because the Federal Government had also scaled up their actions to deal with the situation.

“The operators in the south east; the interests vary, some are political, some are mere criminals. Others are agitators.”

Also speaking, Ribadu said “We are here on the instructions of Mr President. We have all come together to look at what is happening in the south-east to see the possibility of helping the people to overcome the challenges of insecurity.

“It’s about the people of the south-east; it’s about what we can do and help to guarantee their safety and security.

“Mr President is extremely concerned and worried. We had a fruitful discussion,” he said.

On his part, Governor Otti said: “We identified that there are different sources from where this insecurity is coming from. One of them, the major one, is unemployment.

“Nigeria occupies the second largest position in terms of unemployment at 33.3 per cent. Some states in the south-east have unemployment rate of about 51 per cent; like Abia and a few of them, they have up to 40 per cent.”

Otti said that the major jobs the governors have to do was to ensure the level of unemployment was reduced drastically.

On the sit-at-home action in the zone, Otti said “It is all about criminality; people are benefiting from causing unnecessary fear.

“Governments all over the world cannot be threatened.

“We need to sound that note of warning that you cannot afford to sit at home when you have work to do. It is null and void,” he said.(NAN)

