FG spends N771m to build 80 houses in Plateau

The Federal Government is sinking N771 million into building 80 houses in Plateau under the Federal Housing Programmed (FHP), according to Mr Julius Olurinola, FHP Zonal Coordinator (North-Central).

Olurinola, who inspected work on the housing project located at Laminga village in Jos on Sunday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was “very impressed” with the quality of work at the site.

He commended the Plateau government for donating the 5.04 hectares of land for the project, and particularly lauded its collaboration with the federal government to execute the project.

Olurinola urged the handlers of the project to keep up the good work, and also encouraged them to strive to meet the deadline for the completion of every unit.

He said that the housing scheme was a collective dream that must be supported to minimise the shortage of houses in Plateau.

The official said that infrastructural facilities were already being provided to the estate, saying that special attention was being paid to road construction which had been the major challenge for the handlers.

A representative of the contractors, Mohammed Jalige, commended the Lamingo community for being hospitable, and attributed the speed of the job and its good quality to the peaceful working environment in the area.

Jalige said that the handlers had employed more than 1,500 youths and trained many of them on various skills.

A food vendor, Mrs. Rebecca Yamg, who spoke with NAN, said that she makes N7,000 daily, from the site.

“Business has been good since the building project took off. There are many workers which has enhanced patronage,” she said.

(NAN)