FG spends N2b on agricultural intervention projects in Gombe

The Federal Government has spent over N2 billion on 28 agricultural intervention projects in Gombe State from 2018 to date.

Dr Musa Inuwa, the state coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

He said the projects were to ease farming activities by reducing the challenges that make farming difficult in rural communities.

Inuwa stated that the projects which are often located in rural areas “are to make farmers comfortable in carrying out their activities, because their vocation is key to achieving the food security policy of the Federal Government.’’

“From 2018, we have executed 28 projects worth over N2 billion by the ministry in Gombe state. Most of the projects were executed in 2018; in 2019 we have one project executed while two are on-going.

“These projects include rural feeder roads, water harvesting structures, boreholes, rural markets, solar street lights and control of quella birds.