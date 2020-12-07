FG spends N220mn to upgrade Dialysis Centre at FMC

The Federal Government has spent N220 million to upgrade the Dialysis Centre at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has disclosed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an FRC verification team, led by the Head of Monitoring and evaluation, Alhaji Bello Gulmare, on Monday visited the FMC for the verification of projects executed by the Federal Government.

Gulmare said three projects executed by the Federal Government verified in the hospital were the upgrade of the Dialysis Centre, which cost over N220 million; drainage, landscaping and parkways which cost more than N155 million, as well as on research and development.