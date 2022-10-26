FG spends N106m on college multi-purpose hall

By Aminu Garko

The Federal Ministry of Education is spending about N106 million on the construction of 3,000 capacity multi purpose hall project at the Federal Government College Minna.

Principal of the College, Alhaji Sirajo Darda’u, told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the project had reached an advanced stage.Darda’u said that the construction of multi purpose hall and other projects are under the capital projects executed by Federal Ministry of Education at the College.According to him, a sport pavilion, football field, basket ball and Tennis Court, among others, are also under construction, meant to keep the students fit and catch them young for local and International competition.

Darda’u said that the college had embarked on the renovation of one block of 22 classrooms, comprising those of boys and girls, to provide conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning.The Principal lauded the support of Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu, for prompt release of funds for the ongoing capital projects in the college.He, however, lamented that without subvention from Federal Government, the institution could not even feed the students because payment of N25,000 school fees per term by some parents was a serious challenge.Darda’u also expressed dismay that even though they provided fish, meat, chickens and butter in the menu of its students, increase in prices of goods had been militating against the smooth operation due to insufficient funds.

He urged parents for a change of attitude towards prompt payment of schools to enable the college to achieve its desired objectives of providing qualitative and sound education for its pupils.He said that the College had 141 permanent and pensionable staff and six vice principals with different schedules for administrative convenience.He said a robust synergy with security agencies and vigilante within and outside the college had been built to beef up security. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

