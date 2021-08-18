FG spends N1.8bn on School Feeding Programme in 3 years in Ondo–Official

Federal Government says it has spent over N1.8 billion on National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) Ondo State last three years.

This is contained a statement signed by Mrs Nneka Anibeze,  Special Assistant on Media to Minister of Affairs, Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq on Wednesday Abuja.

Farouq, represented by Ondo State Team lead, Mrs Kemisola Olasetemi, at a verification visit, explained that biometric capturing of pupils in the NHGSFP would help in data management and efficient implementation.

“The Federal Government has intensified efforts to ensure accurate and comprehensive coverage of primary in Ondo State in its programme in public .

“The will be an ongoing process. Note that more than N1.8 billion has been spent in the last three years to cater for pupils in Ondo state under the NHGSF programme.

“With 108,842 primary school pupils already in its data base, the Federal Government through the Ministry will continue the capturing .

“We will be coming back in September and October to capture pupils that will come on board as well as exit some that are graduating. So, the programme is going to be a continuous one,’’ Farouq reiterated.

She also said the enumeration of 95,983 pupils across the primary under the school feeding programme had also commenced in Osun.

“With the collaboration recently signed with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Ministry also partnered with the National Youth Service Corps members to distribute forms and capture the data.’’

Mr Taiwo Bashorun, Osun State Coordinator of NHGSF disclosed that 1,460 were currently enjoying the feeding programme by the Federal Government.

The coordinators expressed over the which they said would motivate parents and guardians to register children in schools for education. (NAN)

