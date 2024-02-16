FG, Sokoto Govt renew partnership for 50% boost in water access

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, on Thursday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to a 50 per cent increase in potable water supply for Sokoto state and its environs.

Goronyo made this pledge when a delegation from the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority visited him in Abuja.

Goronyo emphasised the ministry’s commitment to implementing the agenda set by the present administration and assured the people of Sokoto that tangible progress is underway.

He noted that this would be accomplished with qualified engineers and water specialists actively engaged in developing and implementing strategic plans in Sokoto State.

He added that by the next quarter, it is anticipated that 50 per cent of the targeted population will have direct access to improved water supply.

In his remarks, Yusuf Mohammed, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Water Resources, who led the delegation, extended gratitude to the Minister of State for his dedication to the state’s development.

He emphasised the importance of convening a state press conference to further leverage Goronyo’s support in addressing critical issues such as food security and water supply in the state.

Alhaji Ismail Wali, the Permanent Secretary of Sokoto State Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, highlighted the fruitful collaboration between the Federal Government and the state government under Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

He mentioned that this collaboration has resulted in significant improvements in water accessibility and quality across urban and rural communities.

The permanent secretary outlined a comprehensive water distribution plan, allocating 80 per cent of potable water to urban areas, 50 per cent to semi-urban areas, and 30 per cent to rural communities.

The Sokoto State delegation also visited the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, who reassured the team of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to prioritising access to clean water, sanitation, and food security.

Utsev informed the team that work on some dams and other water projects being executed by the federal government across the country had reached an advanced stage and would soon be completed and put to use.

He mentioned that contracts for the construction of more dams and boreholes across the six geopolitical zones would also be awarded by the Federal Government.

According to the Minister, it is the desire of his ministry to ensure that 80 per cent of Nigerians have access to sustainable water and improve sanitation as well as affordable food to eat before the end of the Tinubu administration.

Utsev, expressing appreciation to the government and the good people of Sokoto for their support, promised to visit the state for a more robust engagement that would benefit both parties. (NAN)

By Tosin Kolade