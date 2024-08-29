FG signs MoU with Boeing to advance aviation sector

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with aircraft manufacturer, Boeing to boost the nation’s

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with aircraft manufacturer, Boeing to boost the nation’s aviation sector.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Tunde Moshood, on Thursday in Lagos.

The signing ceremony took place in Seattle, with executives from major Nigerian airlines, NCAA and representatives from the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

The minister, Mr Festus Keyamo,SAN, and Boeing’s Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, Mr Anbessie Yitbarek officially signed the MoU

The minister said that the MoU was significant in enhancing the operational efficiency and safety of Nigeria airlines for growth in the global aviation market.

The MoU, he said, is meant to facilitate aircraft acquisition; enhanced technical support; training and development; maintenance and engineering support; on-site support; airport and MRO development; regulatory support among others.

“The MoU will further enhance the ministry’s efforts to modernise and improve the capabilities of Nigerian airlines.

“The benefits of this MoU will be far-reaching, not only in improving the operational efficiency of our airlines but also in ensuring the safety and reliability of air travel in Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Yitbarek said: “We are excited to work closely with Nigeria’s aviation stakeholders to deliver tailored solutions that will help Nigerian airlines thrive in the competitive global aviation landscape.

“This MoU underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and development of aviation in Africa,” he had said.

NAN reports that the MoU is expected to catalyse significant improvements in Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure and operational standards, further positioning the country as a key player in the global aviation industry. (NAN)