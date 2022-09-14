FG, signs Clean Energy Demand Initiative agreement with US

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi has signed the Clean Energy Demand Initiative with the United States of America to sustain the Government Energy transition plan.

Signing the agreement witnessed by the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Mr John Kerry during a working visit to the Ministry.

Abdullahi affirmed that the agreement would ensure that Nigeria makes clean energy accessible to its citizenry.

“We are excited to Welcome to you and see how we can explore opportunities for collaboration and effective implementation of the set goals,” said the Minister.

He also Minister emphasised that the Administration of President Muhammed Buhari has made progress in its efforts towards achieving net- zero commitment by 2060.

“Part of what we trying to do with the concept of the President is to pass the National Climate Change Act which will mainstream all climate change issues in Nigeria and involve private sector Practitioners in climate change activities” the Minister emphasized.

In his remark, John Kerry described the signing of the Clean Energy Demand Initiative which started in Glasgow as a way by which companies and countries can make decisions to implement the buy-in or the production of green products and to accelerate the marketplace creation that will help the World transit faster to a Clean Energy Economy in order to deal with the Climate crisis.

Kerry further stated that the future and citizens of Nigeria would benefit from cleaner air, and job opportunities that would come with the signing of this pact with support from US Government.

“We would like to explore with you how we can increase the ambition that you have set out already in your Nationally Determined Contribution. The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate assured,”

