FG signs amended BASA agreement with UAE

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This is contains in statement signed and made available to newsman in Abuja by Mr Tunde Moshood , the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement was executed during the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025.

keyamo emphasised the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

“This is in a high-level meeting with H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy, solidifying mutual aviation ties between both nations.

“The signing of the amended BASA builds on last year’s negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights for both countries and fostering deeper aviation collaboration,” he said.

Keyamo , who advocated review of UAE’s visa restrictions on Nigerians beyond the BASA agreement, stressed that easing the current conditions would increase passenger traffic on designated routes, benefiting both nations’ economies

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with the UAE to implement the agreements by ensuring that both nations maximise the economic and operational benefits of the strengthened partnership.

UAE’s Minister of Economy acknowledged Keyamo`s commitment to advancing Nigeria-UAE aviation relations. (NAN)