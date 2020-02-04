FG signs agreement on recovery of over $300m Abacha loot

Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President

Muhamadu Buhari, has established record of people-oriented utilization

of recovered assets and strong commitment to transparency and

accountability through diligent implementation of projects agreed

upon.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami made this known on Monday as the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Government of Jersey and United States of America signed a tripartite

agreement on recovery of over $300m looted funds.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the

Attorney-General of the Federation, made available to newsmen on

Tuesday 4th February,2020.

Malami recalled how the Federal Government recalled with specifically

the Federal Government’s agreement with Switzerland and the World Bank

with particular reference to the disbursement of the three hundred and

twenty-two million US Dollars ($322million) repatriated from

Switzerland in 2018 under a World Bank monitored social investment

program targeted at poor households.

According to the statement, the Attorney General of the Federation and

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami signed the agreement on behalf of

Nigerian government while the Solicitor General and Attorney General

designate of Jersey, Mark Temple QC signed the Agreement on behalf of

Jersey, the Deputy Assistant Attorney Brian Benczkowski announced the

agreement on behalf of the United States.

In his address during the signing, the Attorney General of the

Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said that the

“agreement has culminated in a major victory, for Nigeria and other

African countries as it recognizes that crime does not pay and that it

is important for the international community to seek for ways to

support sustainable development through the recovery and repatriation

of stolen assets.”

He noted further that “Without the commitment of the three parties to

the Agreement (Nigeria, Jersey and the United States) and that of the

legal experts and Attorneys representing Nigeria, it would have been

impossible to achieve the success recorded today.”

Mr. Malami, also stated, “As you are aware, the government of Nigeria

has committed that the assets will support and assist in expediting

the construction of three major infrastructure projects across

Nigeria: the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja – Kano Road and the

Second Niger Bridge. These projects are being executed under the

supervision of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority as a Public

Private Partnership that will boost economic growth and help alleviate

poverty by connecting people and supply chains from the East to the

West and to the Northern part of Nigeria, a vast area covering several

kilometers with millions of the country’s population set to benefit

from the road infrastructures.“

He urged for greater cooperation and mutual respect amongst countries

in the implementation of expeditious cooperation measures already set

out in the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and in the

implementation of the Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) principles

on the repatriation of stolen assets.

The Minister called on civil society organizations and the Nigerian

public to be involved in the monitoring of the usage of the recovered

fund in the implementation of the key infrastructure projects that

will greatly enhance road transportation in Nigeria.

According to a joint press statement on the agreement issued by the

government of three countries, the Federal Government is to establish

a Monitoring Team to oversee the implementation of the projects and to

report regularly on progress.

“The Nigerian government, in consultation with the other Parties, will

also engage Civil Society Organisations, who have expertise in

substantial infrastructure projects, civil engineering,

anti-corruption compliance, anti-human trafficking compliance, and

procurement to provide additional monitoring and oversight”.

The Solicitor General and Attorney General designate of Jersey, Mark

Temple QC, who signed the Agreement on behalf of Jersey, said “this

Agreement represents the culmination of two decades of intensive work

by Law Officers in Jersey, the United States and Nigeria. The return

of the assets to Nigeria had been delayed by a number of hard-fought

challenges by third parties which were defeated in the Courts in

Jersey and the United States.

“The Agreement establishes a framework based on fruitful co-operation,

trust and respect so that the forfeited funds can be repatriated to

benefit the people of Nigeria, from whom they had been taken. The use

of the funds will be subject to monitoring and reporting obligations.

“This is a very significant achievement, and, once again, demonstrates

Jersey’s commitment to tackling international financial crime and

money laundering.”

Jersey’s Minister for External Relations, Senator Ian Gorst, said:

“since becoming aware that the alleged proceeds of Abacha corruption

and money laundering had passed through Jersey financial institutions,

the Jersey authorities have done everything within their power to

investigate what happened and to return the money to its rightful

owners, the people of Nigeria.

“I would like to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to the

dedicated team within the Law Officers’ Department, and their

colleagues in United States and Nigeria. Their excellent level of

cooperation in the fight against corruption, at domestic and

international levels, should be an example for other jurisdictions to

follow.

“As a leading international finance centre with an effective and

robust regulatory regime, Jersey has a responsibility to firmly

address any instances of alleged money laundering and corruption. Our

commitment to seeing these funds repatriated has led to a positive

outcome for the people of Nigeria, has established lasting

partnerships and given us a pioneering role in asset-recovery that is

based on the principles of national interest, trust and mutual

respect.”

Deputy Assistant Attorney Brian Benczkowski announced the agreement on

behalf of the United States and stated that “The Department is pleased

to enter into this agreement with The Bailiwick of Jersey and the

Federal Republic of Nigeria to return this enormous amount of stolen

funds for the benefit of the people harmed by the corruption in

Nigeria”.

“Through the recovery of these funds — and this mutual agreement —

the people of Nigeria can see the money they lost to corruption in

flagrant disregard of the rule of law is returned through a lawful

process, and in a manner that ensures transparent and accountable use

of the funds. This is a major achievement. It also stands as a clear

statement of our commitment to safeguard the United States from those

who seek to launder the proceeds of corruption through the abuse of

our financial system,” he added.