FG shuts additional section of Eko Bridge to avert disaster

The Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Forosola Oloyede on Saturday, announced further shutdown of additional section of Eko Bridge to avert disaster.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Oloyede had on Friday night, informed the public of damage to the Ijora Olopa section of the bridge as a result of fire.

NAN further recalls that she announced a partial closure affecting the Apongbon-Ijora section of the Costain bound lane of the bridge pending inspection and result of integrity tests on the infrastructure.

However, in another statement on Saturday, she raised further concerns over structural safety of some parts of the bridge leading to closure of the opposite lane.

She said: Upon further assessment with the ministry’s Bridge Consultant; On behalf of the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing- Mr Babatunde Fashola, I want to inform the public that both bounds of the bridge, the Apongbon– Ijora Olopa and the Ijora Olopa–Apongbon sections will be closed to motorists.”

She said the closure would last till comprehensive inspection and integrity tests were carried out.

“The reason for this is to avert any catastrophe and safeguard the life of pedestrians and motorists.

“The Inspection and Integrity tests are planned to be carried out as soon as possible. Further updates on the closure will be communicated as events develop,” she said.

Oloyede advised motorists to use alternative routes and cooperate withtraffic management agencies who would be on ground to direct and manage movement.

“We regret the inconveniences this may cause the public,” she said. (NAN)

