FG sets to produce specialised maps to aid tourist navigation

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, (NTDC) and the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation have reached an agreement to produce specialised map to aid tourist navigation in the country.

The Director- General of the NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker, said this on Friday, when the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr Samuel Adeniran, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He said that there was an increasing popularity of active forms of tourism activities, such as the hiking, kayaking and biker communities around the country.

“The emergence of these types of tourist activities require specialised maps.

“Tourist maps increasingly differ from one another, in terms of their scope, content, forms and their intended use,” the director-general said.

According to Coker, whatever the requirements, it is necessary that tourists are aware of the routes and directions in the destination they intend to explore, and maps are perfect guides.

“ NTDC and the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, have reached an agreement to produce modern specialised maps to aid tourist navigation.

“The maps are tangible and easy to use, they answer frequently asked questions like ‘How do I get from the airport to my hotel?’ or ‘How do I navigate this hiking trail for the best experience?’’

“You can see the whole landscape and city in one bird’s eye view.

“They are a trustworthy source of information as they do not rely on mobile signals or electricity to operate and can be easily carried in a back pocket or a bag. They also serve as handy souvenirs,” Coker said.

According to him, this indicates that paper map users experience full immersion with the destinations they visit.

Speaking, Adeniran, who thanked Coker for receiving him, stressed the importance of a map to aid tourist navigation.

“Studies have revealed that travelers, who navigated a city on foot using GPS spent 30 per cent more time, looking at their device than those who used a paper map,” he said. (NAN)